salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $22,532.65 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $22,532.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,274.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $19,593.35.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.