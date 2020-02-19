Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 720 Shares

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $20,037.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Amit Yoran sold 36,363 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,013,436.81.

On Friday, November 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $58,994.08.

Shares of TENB opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. Tenable’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tenable by 333.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TENB shares. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

