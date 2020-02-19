Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Sells 436 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 436 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $10,703.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,018.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSV opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $5,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 158,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 142,123 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

