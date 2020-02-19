East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. DA Davidson currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of EWBC opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

