East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DA Davidson downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. DA Davidson currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of EWBC opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Analyst Recommendations for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Price Target Lowered to $297.00 at Barclays
Apple Price Target Lowered to $297.00 at Barclays
Oxbridge Re Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Oxbridge Re Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Huntington Ingalls Industries Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup
Huntington Ingalls Industries Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup
Theralase Technologies Inc. Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Acquires 38,500 Shares of Stock
Theralase Technologies Inc. Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Acquires 38,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc Senior Officer Sells 1,366 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc Senior Officer Sells 1,366 Shares of Stock
Switch Price Target Raised to $20.00
Switch Price Target Raised to $20.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report