CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 152 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 152 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $12,515.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,118.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Judd Jessup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $52,094.70.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.63. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CorVel by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

