Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

CVE stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

