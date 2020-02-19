Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director William Rand Cook Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director William Rand Cook bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00.

William Rand Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, William Rand Cook purchased 450 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,006.50.

SONA opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.93. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

