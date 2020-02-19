SunTrust Banks Boosts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $19.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CC. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

CC stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chemours by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Chemours by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 165,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

