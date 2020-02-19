Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Soto Matthew G. De Acquires 1,101 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $26,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

