American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. American Software has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $485.35 million, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $69,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 60,537 shares in the company, valued at $962,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Software by 46.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

