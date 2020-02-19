Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at SunTrust Banks

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.27.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $223.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.52. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $166.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 61,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after acquiring an additional 142,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

