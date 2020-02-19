Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insperity continues to grapple with increasing operating expenses due to heavy investment in growth, technology, product and service offerings. Notably, increase in operating expenses (up 10.7% in 2019 on a year-over-year basis) are limiting bottom-line growth. Also, the company's earnings are highly seasonal in nature due to changing trends in medical claims costs and payroll taxes. Operation in a highly fragmented and competitive PEO industry remains a concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. On the flip side, the company remains well poised to benefit from the booming professional employer organization industry. The company’s top-line continues to benefit from an increase in average number of worksite employees paid per month.”

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of NSP opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after buying an additional 547,463 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,922,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,116,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.