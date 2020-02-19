Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Acquires C$10,400.00 in Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,320,148 shares in the company, valued at C$1,383,238.48.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Charles Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

Shares of TSE TML opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. Treasury Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Treasury Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

