James J. Whalen Sells 356 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $18,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,326.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

