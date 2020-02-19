Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director André Gaumond Purchases 2,000 Shares

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director André Gaumond bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,460.

ALS stock opened at C$10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.29. The company has a market cap of $447.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.09. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of C$10.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.76.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

