First Trust Advisors LP Sells 232,177 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 232,177 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,504. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

