First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,090,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

