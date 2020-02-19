First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 485.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Crocs worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Crocs by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Crocs by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

CROX stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

