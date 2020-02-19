First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 32,534 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

