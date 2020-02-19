First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of WEX worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in WEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.48. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $169.48 and a 12-month high of $234.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.06.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

