Travis Perkins (TPK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Travis Perkins (LON: TPK) in the last few weeks:
- 2/5/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 2/4/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 2/3/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/31/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/30/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/30/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2020 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,380 ($18.15).
- 1/21/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 1/10/2020 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05).
- 1/7/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
LON TPK opened at GBX 1,681.50 ($22.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,610.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).
In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Insiders bought 243 shares of company stock valued at $385,477 over the last three months.
