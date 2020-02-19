Travis Perkins (TPK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Travis Perkins (LON: TPK) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/4/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/3/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/30/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,380 ($18.15).

1/21/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/10/2020 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

1/7/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,681.50 ($22.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,610.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

Get Travis Perkins plc alerts:

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Insiders bought 243 shares of company stock valued at $385,477 over the last three months.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.