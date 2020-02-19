First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get BlackRock Science & Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.