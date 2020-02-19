First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.