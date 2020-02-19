First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,123 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,167 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 127,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

