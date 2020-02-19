First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.21 Million Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 6.0% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,495 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 9.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,070.06.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.