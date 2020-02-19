First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $209.24 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.