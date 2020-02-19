First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

