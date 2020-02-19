First Trust Advisors LP Sells 167,734 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of PBF Energy worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,316,569 shares of company stock worth $98,302,896. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

