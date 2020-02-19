First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 15,713 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

