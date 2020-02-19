Capital Square LLC Purchases New Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

