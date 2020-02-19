Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,737 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,488,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

