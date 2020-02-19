Capital Square LLC Buys Shares of 21,221 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.85. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

