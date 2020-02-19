Capital Square LLC Invests $295,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 41,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

