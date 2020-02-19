Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in UDR were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,783,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UDR by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,403,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,239,000 after buying an additional 170,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,969,000 after buying an additional 126,904 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

