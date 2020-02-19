Capital Square LLC Invests $246,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after acquiring an additional 194,791 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.