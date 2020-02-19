Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,591 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 149,223 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 74,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.