Capital Square LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,178.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,085 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

