Capital Square LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

