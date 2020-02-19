Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,855 shares of company stock worth $4,385,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

