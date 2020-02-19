Capital Square LLC Invests $369,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,770,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 21,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $10,307,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,599 shares of company stock valued at $34,913,533 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $358.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.55 and a 200-day moving average of $276.93. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.77, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

