11,089 Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 32,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,604,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $107,223,432.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,163,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,602,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,288,962 shares of company stock valued at $779,545,191.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

