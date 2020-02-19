Capital Square LLC Buys Shares of 3,840 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $99.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

