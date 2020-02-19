Capital Square LLC Purchases Shares of 2,228 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,440,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 53.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,421,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,221,000 after buying an additional 1,194,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

