First Trust Advisors LP Buys 161,311 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 784.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.20, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.