Capital Square LLC Invests $336,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.