Capital Square LLC Invests $190,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.