Capital Square LLC Invests $190,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PM opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
