Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,643 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after buying an additional 1,444,938 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,168,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,641 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,501,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 901,500 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

