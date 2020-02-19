Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $55,440,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,701,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,605,000 after acquiring an additional 181,311 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

TSN stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

