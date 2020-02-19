Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,615. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V opened at $211.20 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $143.18 and a 12-month high of $211.50. The stock has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average of $184.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

