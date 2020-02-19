Capital Square LLC Invests $237,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

